Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ABEV. Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $3.60 target price on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. cut shares of Ambev from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Ambev from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.80.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49. Ambev has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Ambev had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ambev by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Ambev by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ambev by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,628,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after buying an additional 2,572,600 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Ambev by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 13,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

