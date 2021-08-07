Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to Hold

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $47.00 target price on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Zumiez have shown bullish run on the bourses in the past six months. The stock also got a boost from sturdy first-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines outshone the Zacks Consensus Estimate and also improved year over year. Quarterly results exceeded the pre-COVID levels even though part of the global store fleet was closed in the period. While higher sales along with efficient expense management supported the bottom line, gains from the net addition of stores and a comparable-store sales increase drove the top line. Margins were robust in the quarter. Based on first-quarter results and May sales, it envisions fiscal 2021 sales to grow in the low-to-mid-teen range from fiscal 2019. Moving on, the company’s healthy balance sheet, a sturdy business model and strong brand portfolio bode well for the long haul.”

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.74. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $279.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zumiez will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $254,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $91,680.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,439.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,614 shares of company stock valued at $688,194. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Zumiez by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,696 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Zumiez by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 288,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $12,368,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zumiez in the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Zumiez by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,018 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,894,000 after buying an additional 89,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zumiez in the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,000. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

