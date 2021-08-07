Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venator Materials PLC is a manufacturer and marketer of chemical products. The company’s product comprises a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to building, protect and extend product life and reduce energy consumption. Its operating segment consists of Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment businesses. Venator Materials PLC is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.01.

NYSE VNTR opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $343.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $5.85.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.70 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Venator Materials will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Venator Materials by 7.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 38,322 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 19,148 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 156.3% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after buying an additional 754,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,680,000. 28.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

