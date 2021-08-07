Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.39. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $54.43 and a twelve month high of $141.30. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

