Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) to Sell

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELA Bio Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company. It is focused on the designing, developing and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company offers a portfolio of advanced reinforced tissue matrices. TELA Bio Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

TELA stock opened at $13.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a current ratio of 13.34. TELA Bio has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68. The company has a market cap of $197.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.95.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 million. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 145.90% and a negative return on equity of 56.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TELA Bio will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2- bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $181,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 79,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 126,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,902. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in TELA Bio by 405.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TELA Bio by 270.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 13,247 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TELA Bio by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

