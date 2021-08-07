Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) to Sell

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

MEC stock opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 0.56. Mayville Engineering has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $22.16.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 2.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mayville Engineering by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Mayville Engineering by 34.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Mayville Engineering by 14.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Mayville Engineering by 122.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mayville Engineering (MEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.