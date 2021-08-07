Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Griffon (NYSE:GFF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Griffon Corporation ( GFF ) is a diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital. Griffon currently conducts its operations through three reportable segments: Home & Building Product, Telephonics Corporation and Clopay Plastic Products. Griffon Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchanges and trades under the symbol GFF. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.60.

GFF opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.01. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.97. Griffon has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 3.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Griffon will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 746,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,274,000 after buying an additional 91,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

