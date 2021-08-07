Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th.

NYSE CODI opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.85 and a beta of 1.82. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.35%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 54,954 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,703,000 after buying an additional 97,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,808,000 after buying an additional 115,527 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Diversified (CODI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.