Zacks Investment Research Downgrades China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Yuchai International Ltd is involved in the Automotive Industry. They manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China. They also produce diesel power generators and diesel engine parts. The Company primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China. “

Shares of CYD stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. China Yuchai International has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $20.49.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%. China Yuchai International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 113,640 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,482,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,113,000 after purchasing an additional 110,310 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management boosted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,547,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,909,000 after purchasing an additional 45,199 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

