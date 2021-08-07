Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of AY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.77. 359,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,487. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $375.99 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 1.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

