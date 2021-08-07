Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) to Sell

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Anaplan alerts:

PLAN has been the subject of several other reports. decreased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays raised Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

PLAN stock opened at $57.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -49.02 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $2,447,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,113,094.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,767,601.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,173.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,980 shares of company stock valued at $8,917,364. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 100.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anaplan (PLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.