Zacks: Brokerages Expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2021

Analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will announce $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.47. VICI Properties posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,179,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,047,030. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.51. VICI Properties has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $33.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.49%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 216.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

