Zacks: Brokerages Expect Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.15 Million

Brokerages predict that Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) will announce $15.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.90 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full year sales of $56.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $55.80 million to $57.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $90.55 million, with estimates ranging from $83.50 million to $97.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Greenbrook TMS.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Friday, April 9th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of GBNH stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12. Greenbrook TMS has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter valued at $82,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter valued at $631,000. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of depression and related psychiatric services.

