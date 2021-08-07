Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to Post $2.57 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will announce earnings of $2.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Four analysts have issued estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.96. Dollar General posted earnings of $3.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year earnings of $10.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.47 to $10.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.70 to $11.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $1,029,084,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $563,208,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Dollar General by 803.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,142,000 after buying an additional 874,979 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $142,597,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,538,000 after buying an additional 636,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.15. The company had a trading volume of 784,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.57. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $236.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar General (DG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.