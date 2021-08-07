Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $340.80 Million

Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) will post sales of $340.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $351.00 million and the lowest is $331.21 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $292.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.73.

CBOE stock opened at $122.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $124.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $114,156.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,664.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $365,510.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,612 shares of company stock worth $4,400,471 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

