Zacks: Brokerages Expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.42 Million

Brokerages expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will report $93.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.00 million and the highest is $93.84 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $44.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $393.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $367.00 million to $444.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $500.76 million, with estimates ranging from $442.84 million to $555.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.88% and a negative net margin of 21.57%.

BHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE BHR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 385,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,583. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.94.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, COO Jeremy Welter bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi bought 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,944 shares of company stock worth $211,920. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 820.3% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after buying an additional 2,050,700 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,394,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 907,119 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,116,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 36,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 986,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 244,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $4,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

