Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Will Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to announce earnings per share of $1.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. Minerals Technologies posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

MTX traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.95. 74,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,090. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $46.49 and a one year high of $88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.61. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 355,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,804,000 after buying an additional 22,904 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,557,000 after purchasing an additional 272,907 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 785,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,187,000 after buying an additional 108,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

