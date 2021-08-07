Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to Announce $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.56. Abercrombie & Fitch reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 195.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $4.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.29) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 42.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 213,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 63,972 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANF stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.43. 1,220,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,019. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.86. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.