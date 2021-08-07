Zacks: Analysts Expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Stratasys reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 84.45%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stratasys during the first quarter worth $4,665,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth about $30,269,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 11,474 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSYS traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.32. 769,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.17. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $56.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.38.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

