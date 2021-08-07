Zacks: Analysts Expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to Announce $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to post $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Pentair reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNR. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

PNR traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.10. The stock had a trading volume of 747,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pentair has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $77.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.28.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Pentair by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

