Zacks: Analysts Expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.11). NeoPhotonics reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 145.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

In other news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $75,995.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,261 shares in the company, valued at $187,357.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,667 shares in the company, valued at $25,096.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,474 shares of company stock worth $346,680 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 191.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 112,899 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 212.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 341,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 232,249 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at about $8,043,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at about $995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NPTN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.32. The stock had a trading volume of 518,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.91. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.36 million, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.92.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

