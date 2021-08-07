Zacks: Analysts Expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to Post $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Maximus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.89. Maximus reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Maximus.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

MMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE MMS traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.99. The stock had a trading volume of 317,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,121. Maximus has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,752,161.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,301,200. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Maximus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,315,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,330,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Maximus by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,178,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,213,000 after acquiring an additional 608,298 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 437,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,531,000 after purchasing an additional 258,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Maximus by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,450,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $127,559,000 after purchasing an additional 252,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maximus (MMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.