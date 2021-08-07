Zacks: Analysts Expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $385.98 Million

Brokerages forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will report $385.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $384.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $388.20 million. Integra LifeSciences posted sales of $370.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%.

Several analysts have commented on IART shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

IART stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.43. The company had a trading volume of 443,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,254. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.01.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $400,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IART. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,516 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,214 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

