Zacks: Analysts Expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $167.55 Million

Brokerages expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to post $167.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $168.30 million and the lowest is $166.79 million. Bank of Hawaii reported sales of $165.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year sales of $665.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $663.66 million to $666.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $667.09 million, with estimates ranging from $665.90 million to $668.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

BOH traded up $2.08 on Wednesday, reaching $85.55. The company had a trading volume of 162,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,488. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $99.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

In related news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $520,595.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,066,590.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,957,226.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,332 shares of company stock worth $3,275,812 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 69.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after buying an additional 37,682 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,526,000 after buying an additional 312,013 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at $3,083,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 133,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

