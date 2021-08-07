Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Equities analysts expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Nielsen reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NLSN shares. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.27.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.45. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 120.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 261.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 29.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

