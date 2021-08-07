Zacks: Analysts Anticipate New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $348.61 Million

Analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will report $348.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $327.00 million and the highest is $355.62 million. New York Community Bancorp reported sales of $295.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on NYCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $12.18. 5,243,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,684,450. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

