Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.91 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will report $3.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.83 billion. Infosys reported sales of $3.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year sales of $15.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.34 billion to $16.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.67 billion to $18.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,402 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,782 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,765,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INFY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.81. 4,066,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,353,228. Infosys has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.94. The firm has a market cap of $96.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infosys (INFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.