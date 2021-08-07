Zacks: Analysts Anticipate F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $673.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report sales of $673.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $671.00 million to $679.60 million. F5 Networks reported sales of $614.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS.

FFIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 target price (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.44. 329,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,198. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15.

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.31, for a total transaction of $374,333.07. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,712.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $45,903.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,304 shares of company stock worth $3,283,094 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,879,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,091,000 after purchasing an additional 357,791 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,008,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 15.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $341,773,000 after acquiring an additional 247,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 36.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,254,000 after acquiring an additional 185,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

