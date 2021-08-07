Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to Announce -$0.42 EPS

Analysts expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to announce ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.57). Copa posted earnings per share of ($2.86) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 85.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full year earnings of ($3.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($3.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $304.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.29 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 200.30%. Copa’s revenue was up 1993.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.70) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on CPA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Copa by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Copa by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Copa by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Copa in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Copa by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.63. The stock had a trading volume of 228,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,015. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.60. Copa has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $94.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.42.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

