Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.53 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Alithya Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALYA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Alithya Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 35,194 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.31 million, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81. Alithya Group has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.47.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

