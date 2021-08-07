Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.24). Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.97). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,847.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADAP. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.49. 417,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.14. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

