Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $37.20, but opened at $41.38. Yelp shares last traded at $42.60, with a volume of 8,935 shares traded.

The local business review company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on YELP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.16.

In related news, insider Vivek Patel sold 4,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $173,612.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $697,439.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,010 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,380,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 346.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 556,118 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $21,689,000 after purchasing an additional 431,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,584,077 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $334,779,000 after acquiring an additional 408,817 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $7,406,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 54.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 493,462 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $19,245,000 after acquiring an additional 173,899 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -260.98 and a beta of 1.85.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

