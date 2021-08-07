Yduqs Participações (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) Trading Up 3%

Yduqs Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) was up 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.44. Approximately 1,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 4,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yduqs Participações in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.29.

YDUQS Participaçoes SA is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of institutions in the fields of higher education, professional education and other fields related to education. It operates through the following segments: In-class Courses, Distance Learning, and Estácio. It offers programs such as masters, doctoral, and extension courses.

