Yamana Gold Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Yamana Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.84.

NYSE AUY opened at $4.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.5% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 452,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 1.7% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 214,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Mark Stevens boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 30,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 740,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 8.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.