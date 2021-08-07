Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $37.31, but opened at $39.32. Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares last traded at $37.14, with a volume of 548 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

YMAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $142,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,071.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Biotech Aps Wg sold 3,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $130,709.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,415,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,274,268.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 295,471 shares of company stock worth $10,386,399 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.13. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.