Xylem Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Xylem in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.72.

A number of other analysts have also commented on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $128.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $129.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $715,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,827,355 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 710,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,306,000 after acquiring an additional 41,604 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,150,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,099,000 after acquiring an additional 105,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

