XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Research Coverage Started at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on XPEV. Nomura started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. upped their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. XPeng has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.51.

Get XPeng alerts:

Shares of XPEV opened at $41.22 on Wednesday. XPeng has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.63.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that XPeng will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primavera Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in XPeng during the first quarter valued at $640,162,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in XPeng by 57.4% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,339,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960,170 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in XPeng during the first quarter valued at $152,073,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at $79,740,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in XPeng by 171.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,866,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.