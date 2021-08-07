XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nomura began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. raised their price objective on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Nomura Instinet began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.01.

NYSE:XPEV traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.22. 8,913,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,901,582. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.63. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44. XPeng has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that XPeng will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in XPeng by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 27,687 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,073,000. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

