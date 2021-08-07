XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Sells $677,760.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $677,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ryan Pape also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $681,680.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $736,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $680,160.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $641,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $670,800.00.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $83.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 98.70 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.45. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 million. Analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XPEL shares. TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,160,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $862,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. 31.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

