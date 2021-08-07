Xensor (XSR) Market Cap Tops $1.22 Million

Xensor (CURRENCY:XSR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 7th. One Xensor coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Xensor has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Xensor has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $91,078.00 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00056732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00016245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.28 or 0.00897226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00100936 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00042421 BTC.

Xensor (CRYPTO:XSR) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,640,661,096 coins. The official message board for Xensor is medium.com/@xensor.iot . Xensor’s official website is xensor.cc/index_en.html . Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services. “

