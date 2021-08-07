xBTC Hits Market Cap of $302,270.04 (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. xBTC has a market cap of $302,270.04 and $4,349.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xBTC coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000629 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, xBTC has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00048103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00123346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.47 or 0.00158104 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,210.14 or 0.99782460 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $347.36 or 0.00802137 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About xBTC

xBTC’s total supply is 1,109,451 coins. xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official

Buying and Selling xBTC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

