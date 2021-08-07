Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,231,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,734 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $98.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.08. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.63.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

