Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Reaches Market Cap of $2.71 Billion

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and approximately $719.45 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for $353.57 or 0.00805630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00046506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.87 or 0.00145541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.49 or 0.00156054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,065.26 or 1.00404669 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002808 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,057.89 or 0.06967544 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,669,374 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

