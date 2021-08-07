WPP (NYSE:WPP) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

WPP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas lowered WPP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised WPP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered WPP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.00.

WPP opened at $67.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48. WPP has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $72.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.8714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,470,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WPP by 1,187.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 359,153 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in WPP during the first quarter worth $11,800,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in WPP by 326.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 79,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in WPP by 51.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 130,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 44,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

