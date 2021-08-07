Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) Declares $0.03 Final Dividend

Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.86.

In related news, insider Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 36,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.31 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of A$47,729.03 ($34,092.16). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 395,816 shares of company stock worth $526,272.

Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.

