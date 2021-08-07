Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $282.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $268.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $273.81.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $235.72 on Tuesday. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $174.52 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of -332.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.95.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,361,313.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,039 shares of company stock worth $31,158,013 over the last three months. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 558.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

