Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) 1-Day Volume Hits $8,190.00

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. During the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. Wolves of Wall Street has a market cap of $1.19 million and $8,190.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be purchased for approximately $190.94 or 0.00436973 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wolves of Wall Street alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00056503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.30 or 0.00895505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00100636 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00042485 BTC.

About Wolves of Wall Street

WOWS is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,767 coins and its circulating supply is 6,223 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wolves of Wall Street should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wolves of Wall Street using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wolves of Wall Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wolves of Wall Street and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.