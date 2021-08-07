Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) Receives GBX 254 Average Target Price from Analysts

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 254 ($3.32).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 254 ($3.32) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

LON:MRW opened at GBX 278.80 ($3.64) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of £6.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 233.79. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1-year low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 279.60 ($3.65).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

