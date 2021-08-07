WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Shares Up 0.2%

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.10 and last traded at $46.04. 62,727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 91,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.95.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $548,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 27,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

