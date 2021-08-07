Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Reaches New 52-Week High at $178.99

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $178.99 and last traded at $178.99, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.94.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WING shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 target price on Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.03 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.59.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.41.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $923,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Marisa Carona sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $406,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,671 shares of company stock worth $15,043,765. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

